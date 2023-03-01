Left Menu

Deputy President David Mabuza has resigned as a Member of Parliament

President Ramaphosa has thanked Mabuza for his service over his term, particularly in his engagements with different groups and formations in society.

Pretoria | Updated: 01-03-2023 19:07 IST
Deputy President David Mabuza has resigned as a Member of Parliament
The Presidency said an announcement with regards to the appointment of a new Deputy President will take place “in due course”.  Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

Deputy President David Mabuza has resigned as a Member of Parliament (MP) following his request to President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign from his position.

He served as Deputy President from 2018 and his resignation marks the end of his term.

President Ramaphosa has thanked Mabuza for his service over his term, particularly in his engagements with different groups and formations in society.

“The Deputy President has undertaken the responsibilities of his office with dedication. I am grateful for the support he has provided to me throughout his term and for the leadership he has provided to the work of government.

“His contribution has been valued by the many constituencies with which he has engaged, including traditional leaders, military veterans, civil society formations and international bodies.

“As Leader of Government Business, he has ably managed the relationship between the Executive and Parliament, working to ensure that the transformative legislative programme of this administration is advanced,” President Ramaphosa said.

The Presidency said an announcement with regards to the appointment of a new Deputy President will take place “in due course”. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

