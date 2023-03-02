Important matters to be heard by the Delhi High Court on March 2, Thursday: -Dispute over unpaid arbitral award by DMRC to Reliance Infrastructure-owned Delhi Metro Express Private Limited.

-Plea by activist Shehla Rashid seeking an apology to her by a news channel to mitigate the damage caused to her reputation by airing alleged one-sided defamatory broadcast in which wild allegations were levelled against her by her estranged father.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)