Thane man found dead; hunt on for unidentified killers

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-03-2023 10:04 IST
The body of a 40-year-old man with injury marks has been found in Maharashtra's Thane district following which police have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons, an official said on Thursday.

The body having wounds on the neck was spotted lying on a dumping ground in Kongaon area at around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, senior police inspector R B Pawar said.

A bamboo stick was also found near the deceased, identified as local resident Govind @ Bablu Kamble, he said.

The assailants attacked the man with the stick, the official said.

The body was sent for post-mortem and a case was registered against unidentified culprits under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he said.

Efforts were on to nab the killers and to ascertain the motive behind the murder, he added.

