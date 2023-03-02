Left Menu

Deadline to apply for Mpumalanga Youth Development Fund extended

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane announced the new deadline during last week’s State of the Province Address (SOPA).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 02-03-2023 17:05 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 17:05 IST
Deadline to apply for Mpumalanga Youth Development Fund extended
“These youth-owned enterprises are within sectors that are inclusive of mining, agriculture, manufacturing, transport and logistics,” Mtshweni-Tsipane said. Image Credit: Facebook/ UNFPA
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Office of the Premier in Mpumalanga has extended the deadline for young entrepreneurs to apply for the roll out of the 2023 Mpumalanga Youth Development Fund (MYDF).

The fund is aimed at assisting deserving young people, aged 18-35 years, from Mpumalanga to kick-start and or expand their business ventures. The call for applications will close on 17 March 2023.

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane announced the new deadline during last week’s State of the Province Address (SOPA).

“We intend to set aside at least 30% of funding for applications coming from the designated applicants, particularly people with disabilities from the rural areas,” she said.

Since its inception, the project has empowered 97 youth-owned businesses across the province and funding to the tune of R140 million was allocated to them.

“In the current financial year, 36 companies have been approved for funding, with a total amount of R92.3 million disbursed thus far. The ownership of these companies comprises 60 males, 45 females and five youth with disabilities.

“These youth-owned enterprises are within sectors that are inclusive of mining, agriculture, manufacturing, transport and logistics,” Mtshweni-Tsipane said.

The MYDF has entered the third year of its three-year piloting phase, which serves deserving and qualifying 100% youth-owned entities.

Potential candidates should send their application forms, accompanied by a sound business plan and the following returnable documents:

Certified ID Copy.

Curriculum Vitae (with supporting documents of qualifications).

Proof of Residence.

Company Registration Documents.

Valid SARS Tax Pin.

BEE certificate (CIPC or Sworn Affidavit).

Proof of active business bank account.

Proof of market / offtake agreements.

 

Applications should be submitted in a form, which is accessible on www.mpumalanga.gov.za. 

Applicants should note the following:

Faxed or emailed applications will not be accepted.

Beneficiaries of the MYDF are not encouraged to re-apply.

Late applications will not be considered.

Youth with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Applications to be directed to: 

Mr SB Ntandane 013 766 2108/2006 cell: 076 842 4296 or via email MYDF@mpg.gov.za.

Manager: Youth Development. Private Bag X11291, Mbombela 1200.

Physical Address: Office of the Premier, Makhonjwa Building, 1st floor, Riverside Park, Government Boulevard, Mbombela.

If no correspondence is received within four months after the closing date, applicants must accept that their applications have been unsuccessful.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release) 

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insulin; Novavax sinks on concerns about COVID vaccine maker's prospects and more

Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023