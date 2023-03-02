SARS, NPA ID arrest woman for tax fraud allegations

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate (NPA ID) together with the South African Revenue Services have arrested a woman for fraud and contravention of personal and company tax law related to some R17 million.

The woman, Jaqueline Legoabe, appeared at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court where she was granted R10 000 bail.

According to a statement released by the ID and SARS, the allegations of fraud stem from “proceeds that are derived from alleged Eskom looting”.

“Legoabe, director of Titan E Services (Pty) Ltd, was in the docket for defrauding the South African Revenue Service (SARS) of more than R17.7 million in tax evasion between 2015 and 2020.

“She faces 30 counts of fraud for allegedly failing to declare and misrepresenting some of her income tax returns and that of Titan E Services (Pty) Ltd. She further faces alternative counts of contravening sections 235 (1) (a) and (d) of the Tax Administration Act no 28 of 2011.

“The accused was legally obligated and compelled to submit an annual tax return for the periods stipulated as published in the Government Gazette,” the statement read.

Titan E Services (Pty) Ltd is involved in the fraud and corruption case against former Eskom senior contracts manager France Hlakudi.

Hlakudi is accused of raking in millions of Rands in alleged bribes from subcontractors – including Titan E Services – while he was capital contracts senior manager at Kusile power station.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)