Left Menu

SARS, NPA ID arrest woman for tax fraud allegations

The woman, Jaqueline Legoabe, appeared at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court where she was granted R10 000 bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 02-03-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 17:02 IST
SARS, NPA ID arrest woman for tax fraud allegations
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate (NPA ID) together with the South African Revenue Services have arrested a woman for fraud and contravention of personal and company tax law related to some R17 million.

The woman, Jaqueline Legoabe, appeared at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court where she was granted R10 000 bail.

According to a statement released by the ID and SARS, the allegations of fraud stem from “proceeds that are derived from alleged Eskom looting”.

“Legoabe, director of Titan E Services (Pty) Ltd, was in the docket for defrauding the South African Revenue Service (SARS) of more than R17.7 million in tax evasion between 2015 and 2020.

“She faces 30 counts of fraud for allegedly failing to declare and misrepresenting some of her income tax returns and that of Titan E Services (Pty) Ltd. She further faces alternative counts of contravening sections 235 (1) (a) and (d) of the Tax Administration Act no 28 of 2011.

“The accused was legally obligated and compelled to submit an annual tax return for the periods stipulated as published in the Government Gazette,” the statement read.

Titan E Services (Pty) Ltd is involved in the fraud and corruption case against former Eskom senior contracts manager France Hlakudi.

Hlakudi is accused of raking in millions of Rands in alleged bribes from subcontractors – including Titan E Services – while he was capital contracts senior manager at Kusile power station. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; S.African drugmaker Aspen posts 15% drop in interim profit and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Cytokinetics' heart drug; ...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vote; More work needed on AUKUS technology sharing - British, Australian officials and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria's Tinubu defends win in disputed presidential vo...

 Global
3
Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality
Blog

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Vir...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insulin; Novavax sinks on concerns about COVID vaccine maker's prospects and more

Health News Roundup: Lilly to cut some list prices by 70% and offer $25 insu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023