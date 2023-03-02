WHO-GCTM to help partners strengthen traditional medicine practices : Sonowal

The Global Center for Traditional Medicine of World Health Organisation (WHO-GCTM) will help member countries take measures in their respective countries to strengthen education and practices of traditional medicine, Union Minister Sarbnanda Sonowal said.

Sonowal, the union minister of Ayush, inaugurating the first B2B Global Conference and Expo on Traditional Medicine under Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) here, said India has made the best use of available natural resources through Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine to provide healthcare to its people.

India is focused on making best use of traditional medicine to achieve the goal of universal health coverage, he said.

It is with this goal that the country has supported the establishment of the Global Center for Traditional Medicine of World Health Organisation (WHO-GCTM) at Jamnagar in Gujarat, Sonowal said.

''It will help member countries in taking measures in their respective countries to strengthen education and practices of traditional medicine'', he added.

The Union Minister of state for Ayush, Mahendrabhai Munjpara said that India emphasises quality assurance of education and practice of ayurveda, yoga, unani, siddha, sowa-rigpa and homeopathy (Ayush).

''Many regulatory provisions as well as accreditation mechanisms have been put in place to ensure the quality of Ayush products,'' he said.

''India has also taken the lead to develop the country's integrative health policy to integrate traditional systems of medicine and western medicine, while ensuring their training, research and safety,” Munjpara said.

Health Minister of Myanmar, Thet Khaing Win said that with the increase in the demand for traditional medicines, its government is supporting its development. Deputy Health Minister of Maldives, Safiya Mohamed Saeed said traditional medicine used to be the main source of income for millions, especially in the rural areas of developing countries.

She emphasized the need for best practices as currently there is lack of a legal framework and guidelines to assist the industry.

More than 150 delegates from 17 countries, including India, are participating in this event. They comprise health ministers, official delegates and foreign buyers from SCO and partner countries, officials said.

A total 75 foreign officials and business delegates from 13 countries are present. The official delegates from China, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have joined virtually, they said.

The two-day conference will witness detailed presentations and deliberations from SCO and partner countries on regulatory framework for traditional medicine products and practices, besides B2B meetings for discussing specific product-wise, export and import opportunities. Deliberations for deeper economic partnerships with increased market access across SCO countries will also be held.

Sonowal also inaugurated a four-day expo on traditional medicines where the Ayush industry of the country and those related to traditional medicine of the participating countries are showcasing their products and services with the aim to open up trade opportunities in traditional medicine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)