PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 20:48 IST
India summons Swiss envoy over anti-India posters in Geneva
India on Sunday summoned the Swiss ambassador and lodged a protest over the issue of putting up ''unfounded and malicious anti-India'' posters in front of the UN building in Geneva, official sources said.

Swiss ambassador to New Delhi Ralf Heckner conveyed to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) that he would convey India's concerns to Berne with all the seriousness it deserves, they said.

Several posters alleging harassment of minorities and women were put up at a square outside the UN building in Geneva coinciding with a session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

''The embassy has conveyed India's concerns to Berne with all the seriousness it deserves,'' Heckner said in a brief statement.

A purported video of the posters in front of the UN building was also circulating on social media.

''The secretary (West), MEA, today called in the Swiss ambassador and raised the issue of unfounded and malicious anti-India posters in front of the UN building in Geneva,'' said a source.

''The Swiss Ambassador said that he would convey India's concerns to Berne with all the seriousness it deserves,'' it said.

The envoy said the posters in Geneva are part of the space provided to all, but in no way endorse the claims, nor reflect the position of the Swiss government, the sources added. It is learnt that similar posters were put up in the past as well during sessions of the UNHRC.

