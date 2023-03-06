Chhattisgarh: Man kills wife, chops body into pieces, hides them in empty water tank

A 32-year-old man allegedly killed his wife, chopped her body into five pieces and hid them inside an empty water tank at his house in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, police said on Monday. The police on Sunday recovered the body parts from the tank, which was kept inside a room in the accused man's rented house in Uslapur area under Sakri police station limits here, an official said.

The death came to light when a team of Bilaspur police's anti-crime and cyber unit raided the house based on a tip-off about printing of counterfeit currency there, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.

The accused had allegedly strangled his wife Sati Sahu, 23 on January 6 suspecting her of infidelity, he said.

The police caught the accused near his house and recovered some counterfeit currency notes from his possession, the official said.

In a subsequent raid at the house, the police recovered a colour printer, Xerox papers and counterfeit notes in the denomination of Rs 500 and 200. The police teams noticed a foul odour emanating from a room close to the bathroom and recovered the body parts, wrapped in tape and polythene, from an empty water tank kept there, he said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair and claimed that she was also interfering in the work of printing counterfeit currency, he said.

"After killing his wife, the accused purchased a water tank and a cutter machine. He chopped the woman's body into five parts and tried to set them ablaze. However, afraid that he might get caught due to the burning smell, he decided to conceal the remains in the water tank,'' Singh said.

The accused wrapped the remains with tape and packed them under polythene before putting them inside the tank, he said.

The man then dropped his two children at his parents' house in Takhatpur village (Bilaspur district), the official said.

The accused had married Sahu, a native of neighbouring Mungeli district, 10 years ago, he said.

The man has been arrested on the charges of murder and printing counterfeit currency notes, the official said.

