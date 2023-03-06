Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Man kills wife, chops body into pieces, hides them in empty water tank

The police teams noticed a foul odour emanating from a room close to the bathroom and recovered the body parts, wrapped in tape and polythene, from an empty water tank kept there, he said.During interrogation, the accused revealed that he suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair and claimed that she was also interfering in the work of printing counterfeit currency, he said.After killing his wife, the accused purchased a water tank and a cutter machine.

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 06-03-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 20:19 IST
Chhattisgarh: Man kills wife, chops body into pieces, hides them in empty water tank
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man allegedly killed his wife, chopped her body into five pieces and hid them inside an empty water tank at his house in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, police said on Monday.

The police on Sunday recovered the body parts from the tank, which was kept inside a room in the accused man's rented house in Uslapur area under Sakri police station limits here, an official said.

The death came to light when a team of Bilaspur police's anti-crime and cyber unit raided the house based on a tip-off about printing of counterfeit currency there, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.

The accused had allegedly strangled his wife Sati Sahu, 23 on January 6 suspecting her of infidelity, he said.

The police caught the accused near his house and recovered some counterfeit currency notes from his possession, the official said.

In a subsequent raid at the house, the police recovered a colour printer, photocopy papers and counterfeit notes in the denomination of Rs 500 and 200. The police teams noticed a foul odour emanating from a room close to the bathroom and recovered the body parts, wrapped in tape and polythene, from an empty water tank kept there, he said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair and claimed that she was also interfering in the work of printing counterfeit currency, he said.

"After killing his wife, the accused purchased a water tank and a cutter machine. He chopped the woman's body into five parts and tried to set them ablaze. However, afraid that he might get caught due to the burning smell, he decided to conceal the remains in the water tank,'' Singh said.

The accused wrapped the remains with tape and packed them under polythene before putting them inside the tank, he said.

The man then dropped his two children at his parents' house in Takhatpur village (Bilaspur district), the official said.

The accused had married Sahu, a native of neighbouring Mungeli district, 10 years ago, he said.

The man has been arrested on the charges of murder and printing counterfeit currency notes, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital transformation of Indian power utilities sector

JioThings partners with Energy Efficiency Services for driving digital trans...

 India
2
Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide
Blog

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

 Global
3
Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

Costa Coffee raises UK staff pay for third time in a year

 Global
4
Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

Hitesh Sethia likely to join Jio Financial Services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023