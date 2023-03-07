Mayawati questions 'police action' after Umesh Pal murder

BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday expressed disquiet over the killing of two of the accused in the Umesh Pal murder, asking if the Uttar Pradesh government will follow the rule of law or eliminate criminals on the streets.

Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two security personnel were shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24.

Since then, two men allegedly linked to Umesh Pal's murder have been killed in encounters with Uttar Pradesh Police.

Mayawati did not directly mention the encounters but said, ''The police action which has come before the public following the killing of Umesh Pal in Prayagraj has raised suspicion among people if the government will conduct another 'Vikas Dubey episode' to cover up its failures.'' Vikas Dubey, a Kanpur gangster, was shot dead in an encounter in 2020.

In another tweet in Hindi, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief said, ''The UP government is under a lot of tension and pressure, especially regarding law and order situation after the murder of Umesh Pal, the witness in the Raju Pal murder case.'' But the entire country is watching if the government will follow the rule of law to control crime or punish the criminals by eliminating them on the streets, she added.

On Monday, Vijay alias Usman, who allegedly fired the first shot at Umesh Pal, was shot dead in an encounter. Another accused Arbaz, who allegedly drove the assailants' SUV, was killed in an encounter in Prayagraj on February 27.

Former MP Atiq Ahmed, currently lodged in a Gujarat jail, is the prime accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. There are reports that Ahmed will be brought to Uttar Pradesh for the investigation.

