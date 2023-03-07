Russia, Ukraine trade scores of POWs in latest exchange

Russia and Ukraine said on Tuesday they had exchanged scores of prisoners of war, the latest swap in more than a year of fighting.

Russia's defence ministry said 90 Russian prisoners of war had returned from Ukraine in the latest exchange. Kyiv said 130 Ukrainian service personnel had been released from Russian custody. Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential staff, said 87 of the Ukrainians had taken part in the defence of the southeastern city of Mariupol before its capture by Russia.

