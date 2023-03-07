Bihar: Man threatens drone attacks in letter, held

Police on Tuesday arrested a resident of Gaya town in Bihar for writing a hoax letter, threatening ''drone attacks'' on a number of vital installations.

According to Gaya SSP, Ashish Bharti, the accused Vineet Kumar was arrested from Civil Lines police station and the original letter was seized from him. ''In the letter, it was written that the airports here and at Varanasi and New Delhi, besides the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Prime Minister's residence, will be attacked by drones on Holi. At the bottom were mentioned a number of names as senders," Bharti said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to having used names of some people known to him, with whom he wanted to get even in some dispute.

''The accused has a history of deviant behavior. He is named in a number of cases lodged at various places, including one of Explosives Act registered at Jabalpur. "He is a former employee of the state irrigation department, who lost his job following financial irregularities that took place on his watch while he was posted as an engineer in Sheikhpura district," the SSP said.

