Left Menu

Govt will keep working to further women's empowerment: PM Modi on Intl Women's Day

On International Womens Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the role of women in Indias progress and said his government will keep working to further womens empowerment.On International Womens Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2023 12:51 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 12:47 IST
Govt will keep working to further women's empowerment: PM Modi on Intl Women's Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the role of women in India's progress and said his government will keep working to further women's empowerment.

''On International Women's Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India's progress,'' Modi said in a tweet. ''Our government will keep working to further women empowerment,'' he said using the hashtag 'Nari Shakti for New India'.

The prime minister also shared on Twitter a compilation of women achievers whose life journeys were chronicled in 'Mann Ki Baat'. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recalled the glorious contributions of 'Nari Shakti' in all walks of life. ''The government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi is relentlessly working towards women empowerment through its various effective schemes and programmes,'' he said.

''From being operationally deployed in Siachen, the highest battlefield in the world, to being posted on warships, Indian women are breaking barriers in almost every field in the Armed Forces,'' Singh tweeted.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, ''On International Women's Day, applaud the efforts and the accomplishments of our Nari Shakti.'' ''Their contributions are indispensable to Atmanirbhar Bharat’s growth story,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023