China says 'seriously concerned' by Taiwan president's 'transit' plans
Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2023 12:55 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 12:54 IST
- Country:
- China
China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it was "seriously concerned" and had asked the United States for clarification after Taiwan's presidential office said President Tsai Ing-wen plans to make a "transit" on a foreign visit.
