President Xi says China must improve capability to address strategic risk - state media

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2023 17:12 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 16:56 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo Credit: Chinese Foreign Ministry) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China must systematically improve its capability to address strategic risk, uphold strategic interests and achieve strategic goals, President Xi Jinping told a Chinese military delegation on Wednesday.

The country will consolidate and improve the integrated national strategic system and capacity, Xi said at a meeting during China's annual parliament session, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

China needs to enhance the resilience of the industrial chain and supply chain, Xi said, according to the report.

