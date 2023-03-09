Holi celebrated in Mathura with religious fervour

Holi was celebrated in temple town Mathura with traditional and religious fervour with people engaging in festivities and offering prayers to various deities.

People as well as pilgrims played Holi with the deity in Bankey Bihari temple and the ancient seven temples of Vrindavan, Gyanendra Kishor Goshwami, the priest of the temple, said.

In Goverdhan town, at least 10 lakh pilgrims performed circumambulation of hillock Goverdhan after paying their obeisance to the deity in Daan Ghati temple during the past five days beginning with Ekadashi, head priest of the temple Mathura Prasad Kaushik said.

In Shahjahanpur district, locals participated in the procession of 'Lat Sahab' on the occasion of Holi.

The traditional procession travels on an animal cart and passes through various parts of the city before concluding at the Kotwali police station.

There was heavy police deployment across the district for the procession.

''The procession of bade as well as chote Lat Sahab was taken out peacefully amid tight security. No untoward incident was reported during the procession,'' Superintendent of Police S Anand said.

Holi celebrations remained peaceful across Uttar Pradesh with no major untoward incident being reported from any district, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.

"Holi celebrations in the state were held peacefully. Adequate police and security personnel were deployed in every district,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)