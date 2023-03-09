Maha: Fire guts Dombivali godown with perfumery items; no one hurt

A massive fire broke out in a godown storing perfumery materials in Dombivali MIDC in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant said the fire started at 2 am and was doused three hours later, though there was no report of injuries to anyone.

''Incidentally, a CNG station is located close to the godown. Eight fire engines from Dombivili MIDC, Kalyan, TMC, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, NMMC, Taloja and BNMC were deployed. Cooling operations are underway now,'' he said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added.

