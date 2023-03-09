Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces, Palestinians say
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 09-03-2023 11:28 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 11:27 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli forces killed three Palestinians in the Israeli occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
The Israeli military did not confirm the incident and there were no further details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
