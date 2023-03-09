Left Menu

Militants attack Pak census team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province; one police official killed

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 09-03-2023 14:04 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 13:57 IST
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistani security official was killed while two others were injured when unidentified militants attacked a police van deployed to provide protection for the population census team in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said on Thursday.

Unidentified terrorists opened fire at a police mobile team on duty with the population census team on Wednesday in the Dera Ismail district of the province.

The terrorists managed to flee from the scene after the shootout, following which police launched a massive combing operation in the area to nab them.

The injured police officials were admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan.

Pakistan on March 1 launched its first-ever digital population and housing census.

The country's Bureau of Statistics is conducting the census amid tight security.

