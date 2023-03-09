Militants attack Pak census team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province; one police official killed
- Country:
- Pakistan
A Pakistani security official was killed while two others were injured when unidentified militants attacked a police van deployed to provide protection for the population census team in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said on Thursday.
Unidentified terrorists opened fire at a police mobile team on duty with the population census team on Wednesday in the Dera Ismail district of the province.
The terrorists managed to flee from the scene after the shootout, following which police launched a massive combing operation in the area to nab them.
The injured police officials were admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan.
Pakistan on March 1 launched its first-ever digital population and housing census.
The country's Bureau of Statistics is conducting the census amid tight security.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistani
- Bureau of Statistics
- Ismail Khan
- Pakistan
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
ALSO READ
Pakistani guard injured as clash erupts on Torkham Gate
High-level Pakistani team meets Afghan Taliban's acting deputy PM; discuss security-related matters
Gujarat: BSF nabs three Pakistani fishermen from creek area off Kutch
Taliban closes shops accepting Pakistani rupees in Uruzgan province
DRDO official held in Odisha for sharing defence info with Pakistani spy