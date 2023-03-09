Several G20 countries to participate in flower festival at Delhi’s Connaught Place

Several G20 countries, including China and Japan, will participate in a flower festival at Central Park, Connaught Place here on the weekend, officials said on Thursday.

The objective is to showcase the vibrancy and colourful display of G20 members and guest countries, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) said in a statement.

The NDMC G-20 Flower Festival is being organised at Central Park, Connaught Place on March 11 and 12. Flower plants of different colours and varieties will be displayed in different forms and installations, it said.

The NDMC will be displaying different flower plants showcasing the diversity of the Indian Subcontinent. The four G20 countries that are participating in the festival are China, Japan, Singapore and the Netherlands.

The corporation will provide the required space to all the participating G20 member countries and guest countries for the flower festival, the statement said.

“The flower plants and any other plants of the guest countries may showcase various varieties of potted plants either locally produced or of their home country,'' the NDMC said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will also participate in the festival. A large variety of seasonal and exclusive flora would be at display, the statement said.

''The Connaught Place in New Delhi is a major tourist/commercial attraction where a large number of tourists and citizens visit every day. The flower festival is an opportunity for publicity and awareness amongst the general public about G20 members and guest countries,'' the NDMC said.

The festival will also showcase paintings or photographs of flowers such as national flowers or major flower gardens of G20 member countries and guest countries, it said.

A painting competition will also be organised at the site on the theme of flora and fauna and school children will participate in it, the statement said.

The flower show will be important for horticulture enthusiasts. Different sections of colorful and vibrant flowers like dahlias, bougainvillea, foliage plants, bonsai, cactus and succulents in potted plants, hanging baskets, floral figures and boards, tray garden, floral arrangements etc will be displayed in different forms which shows the diversity of Indian Subcontinent, it said.

The timings of the festival will be from 10 am to 7 pm. Entry will be free for the general public, the statement said.

The NDMC said it will also arrange musical and cultural programmes at the Central Park Amphitheatre on the site.

