Excise official, two others held with MDMA in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-03-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 18:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons, including an excise official, were held with banned synthetic drug MDMA from nearby Anchal in Kollam district of Kerala on Thursday, police said.

Akhil (26), the excise official, and two of his friends were arrested from a lodge during a raid.

They rented a room in the lodge and were allegedly selling the contraband, Anchal police said.

A team from Kottarakkara and Anchal police stations nabbed the accused based on a tip-off, sources added.

The other details including the quantity of the seized drugs could not be divulged right now, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

