Excise official, two others held with MDMA in Kerala
- Country:
- India
Three persons, including an excise official, were held with banned synthetic drug MDMA from nearby Anchal in Kollam district of Kerala on Thursday, police said.
Akhil (26), the excise official, and two of his friends were arrested from a lodge during a raid.
They rented a room in the lodge and were allegedly selling the contraband, Anchal police said.
A team from Kottarakkara and Anchal police stations nabbed the accused based on a tip-off, sources added.
The other details including the quantity of the seized drugs could not be divulged right now, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kollam
- Kerala
- Akhil
- MDMA
- Kottarakkara
ALSO READ
Woman dies, two injured as house gutted in fire in Kerala
Kerala becomes first state to use robotic scavengers to clean manholes
Kerala Tourism, ATTOI host conference on use of tech & social media in hospitality
AAP organisational reshuffle in Kerala after local body polls
Kerala HC to aid of sacred serpent groves; directs their preservation