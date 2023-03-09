Left Menu

Russia says Brussels ignoring talks on probe into Nord Stream blasts

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2023 20:12 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 20:12 IST
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that the European Union is completely ignoring any talks on the need to carry out an investigation of the Nord Stream gas pipeline blasts.

Russia has repeatedly asked to be allowed to join the investigations into the blasts, which ruptured three of the four pipelines of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas links that connect Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

