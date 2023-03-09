Terror victims' kin in J-K's Rajouri demand rehabilitation for injured

Family members of the Dhangri terror attack victims on Thursday met senior civil and police officers in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district and demanded proper rehabilitation for those injured in the firing, officials said.

During a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal and Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad Aslam, the victims' kin also sought neutralisation of the terrorists behind the attack and installation of CCTV cameras, they said.

Accompanied by BJP leaders, including its district chief Dinesh Sharma, the delegation also included family members of two other civilians killed in a firing outside the gate of an army camp at the district's Phalyana village on December 16.

Seven people were killed and 14 injured in the Dhangri terror attack on January 1. A few of the injured victims are still undergoing treatment.

''The victims' families sought justice as 70 days have passed but there is no trace of the attackers and their overground supporters,'' Sharma said. They also demanded efforts to track the attackers be stepped up and installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive locations, he added. The BJP leader said the delegation also demanded proper rehabilitation of those who were critically injured in the attack. ''The attack left several victims permanently disabled. They have been paid some amount as relief but no solid steps were taken for their rehabilitation,'' Sharma said, demanding government jobs for the victims on compassionate grounds.

He said the Phalyana firing victims' kin also raised the demand for employment to one member of each family and adequate financial aid.

