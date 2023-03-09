Left Menu

Sweden, Finland and Turkey hold NATO talks, agree to more meetings

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2023 21:41 IST
Turkey has acknowledged that Sweden and Finland have taken concrete steps to meet Ankara's concerns over their bids to join NATO and the three will hold further meetings, Sweden's chief negotiator in the accession process said on Thursday.

"We see that Turkey recognized that both Sweden and Finland have taken concrete steps in this agreement, which is a good sign," chief negotiator Oscar Stenstrom told a news conference at NATO headquarters after trilateral talks. He said that the three countries would hold further meetings, but that no date had been set.

