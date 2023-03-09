Delhi man injured after being hit by PCR van on Holi: Police

A 25-year-old man who was playing Holi with his friends was injured after being hit by a PCR van in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, police said on Thursday.

The man, identified as Sonu, was taken to a hospital along with Constable Rahul who also received a minor injury, they said.

A video of the incident showed a group of men dancing on the streets and one of them being hit by a PCR van, police said.

Police said the PCR staffers reached the spot after they received a call from locals who complained that a man and his friends were creating a ruckus on the streets while playing Holi on Wednesday, police said.

Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) said the PCR was attending the call when a group of drunk men gathered on the road and started dancing there.

''The PCR caller told us that the boys were forcibly putting colours on others. The group threatened the PCR staff and tried to take the police vehicle. ''One of the men also picked up a stone and hurled it at the PCR van. Constable Rahul, who was driving the vehicle, immediately stopped the vehicle. Since the group was standing in front, one of them was hit by the vehicle,'' she said.

Sonu and his group also manhandled the police staff, she added.

''They sustained simple injuries. It was also found that the hooligans were in an inebriated state. We have still initiated disciplinary action against the PCR staff,'' the dcp said.

