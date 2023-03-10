Left Menu

Eleven soldiers killed in Burkina Faso's effort to regain territory

Unidentified militants in Burkina Faso killed 11 soldiers and wounded four others during an operation to retake territory in the east and north on Thursday, the military said. It said it had killed over 112 insurgents.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 01:19 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 01:19 IST
Eleven soldiers killed in Burkina Faso's effort to regain territory

Unidentified militants in Burkina Faso killed 11 soldiers and wounded four others during an operation to retake territory in the east and north on Thursday, the military said. Since 2018 Burkina Faso has been overrun by insurgents linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, which have seized control over large areas of the West African country.

Attacks by these groups, also widely active in neighbouring Niger and Mali, have killed thousands of civilians and displaced millions, despite the presence of foreign troops and United Nations peacekeepers. Military operations to counter them are ongoing in the eastern provinces of Tapoa, Boulgou and Koulpelogo and in several areas in the north, the army said in a statement.

"These actions have already resulted in heavy casualties among the enemy and the regaining of control of some areas," the armed forces said. It said it had killed over 112 insurgents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

 Global
2
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023