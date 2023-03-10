North Korea says Thursday's missile drill proved capability to counter 'actual war' -KCNA

North Korea said on Friday its military unit conducted a "fire assault drill" on Thursday which proved its capability to counter "an actual war," its state media reported, after South Korea said North Korea fired a missile off its west coast the previous day.

North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile off its west coast on Thursday, South Korea's military said, adding they were analysing possibilities the North may have launched multiple missiles simultaneously from the same area.

