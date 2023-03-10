Left Menu

North Korea says Thursday's missile drill proved capability to counter 'actual war' -KCNA

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2023 02:52 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 02:52 IST
North Korea said on Friday its military unit conducted a "fire assault drill" on Thursday which proved its capability to counter "an actual war," its state media reported, after South Korea said North Korea fired a missile off its west coast the previous day.

North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile off its west coast on Thursday, South Korea's military said, adding they were analysing possibilities the North may have launched multiple missiles simultaneously from the same area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

