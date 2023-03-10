China state media: S.Arabia, Iran agree to resume diplomatic relations

China's state media Xinhua News Agency said on Friday that Saudi Arabia and Iran had reached an agreement to resume diplomatic relations.

The two countries will reopen embassies and missions within two months, Xinhua reported.

Reuters reported earlier that the deal was announced after four days of previously undisclosed talks in Beijing between top security officials from the two rival Middle East powers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)