CPI(M), VCK cadres arrested for attempting to stage protest against TN Guv in Ooty

The CPI(M) and VCK party workers were arrested here on Friday for attempting to stage a demonstration against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi returning a Bill banning online Rummy, police said.

The Governor was staying here at Raj Bhavan for the last two days and was scheduled to leave for Kerala around 7.30 AM today.

Expecting the Governor to pass through Botanical Gardens Road, the CPI (M) workers waited there in the morning and raised slogans against Ravi, for returning TN Prohibition on Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill. However, Ravi left for Kerala through another route, even as police arrested the agitators, including some from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

In a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday, the Tamil Nadu government decided to pass again a Bill in the Assembly to ban online gambling and send it to Governor R N Ravi once more for his assent.

