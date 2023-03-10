U.S. hopes to cement deadline on metals talks with EU, White House says

The United States hopes to reach an agreement with the European Union on deadline for steel and aluminum talks, the White House said on Friday ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"We also be able to jointly commit to a deadline for finalizing negotiations on the global arrangement on sustainable steel and aluminum," White House spokesman John Kirby said.

