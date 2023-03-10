QUOTES-Reaction to Iran and Saudi Arabia resuming ties

Here is some key quotes after Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed on Friday to re-establish relations in deal announced after four days of previously undisclosed talks in Beijing.

STATEMENT ISSUED BY IRAN, SAUDI ARABIA AND CHINA Tehran and Riyadh agreed "to resume diplomatic relations between them and re-open their embassies and missions within a period not exceeding two months".

"The agreement includes their affirmation of the respect for the sovereignty of states and the non-interference in internal affairs," the statement said. SAUDI NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER MUSAAD BIN MOHAMMED AL-AIBAN

"The Kingdom's leadership welcomes the initiative of His Excellency President Xi Jinping, based on the Kingdom's consistent and continuous approach since its establishment in adhering to the principles of good neighbourliness, taking everything that would enhance security and stability in the region and the world, and adopting the principle of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve differences." "While we value what we have reached, we hope that we will continue to continue the constructive dialogue, in accordance with the pillars and foundations included in the agreement, expressing our appreciation for the People's Republic of China's continued positive role in this regard."

IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTER HOSSEIN AMIRABDOLLAHIAN "The neighbourhood policy, as the key axis of the Iranian government's foreign policy, is strongly moving in the right direction and the diplomatic apparatus is actively behind the preparation of more regional steps."

CHINA'S TOP DIPLOMAT WANG YI "This is a victory for dialogue, a victory for peace, offering major good news at a time of much turbulence in the world."

China will continue to play a constructive role in handling hotspot issues in the world and demonstrate its responsibility as a major nation, Wang said. "The world is not just limited to the Ukraine issue," he said. WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL SPOKESPERSON

"Generally speaking, we welcome any efforts to help end the war in Yemen and de-escalate tensions in the Middle East region. De-escalation and diplomacy together with deterrence are key pillars of the policy President Biden outlined during his visit to the region last year." WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN JOHN KIRBY

"The Saudis did keep us informed about these talks that they were having, just as we keep them informed on our engagements, but we weren't directly involved." CHIEF NEGOTIATOR OF YEMEN'S IRAN-BACKED HOUTHI MOVEMENT, MOHAMMED ABDULSALAM

"The region needs the resumption of normal ties between its countries for the Islamic nation to reclaim its lost security as a result of foreign interference." HEZBOLLAH

The head of Lebanon's powerful armed group said the resumption of ties between its backer Iran and longtime rival Saudi Arabia was a "good development". OMAN FOREIGN MINISTER BADR ALBUSAIDI

"This is a win-win for everyone and will benefit regional and global security. We hope in the longer term there's also potential for increasing economic benefits for all." ANWAR GARGASH, DIPLOMATIC ADVISER TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES PRESIDENT

"We welcome the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic relations, and we hail the Chinese role in this regard," he tweeted. "The UAE believes in the importance of positive communication and dialogue among the countries of the region towards consolidating the concepts of good neighbourliness and starting from a common ground to build a more stable future for all."

QATAR Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, who also acts as foreign minister, called the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia to welcome the deal.

IRAQ STATE NEWS AGENCY Iraq welcomes "turning a new page" between Iran and Saudi Arabia

