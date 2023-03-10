U'khand govt issues 'charge sheet' to former head of Forest Force, seeks reply within 15 days

The Uttarakhand government on Friday issued a ''charge sheet'' to former head of Forest Force Rajiv Bhartari in connection with illegal constructions and felling of trees in the Corbett Tiger Reserve during his tenure.

The ''charge sheet'' was issued by Ramesh Kumar Sudhanshu, Principal Secretary of the Forest Department, ''with the consent of the governor'', according to the document.

It accuses Bhartari of misconduct, negligence in performing his administrative responsibilities during his tenure as the head of Forest Force (HoFF), flouting administrative orders and the All India Services (Conduct) Rules.

The principal secretary asked Bhartari to file a written reply within 15 days defending himself or accepting the charges, failing which the investigating officials will conduct a probe against him.

Bhartari was removed from the post of HoFF in November 2021 as part of a major reshuffle in the Forest Department following allegations of large-scale felling of trees and construction in Pakhro and Morghatti forest divisions in the buffer zone of Corbett.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)