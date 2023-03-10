Left Menu

U'khand govt issues 'charge sheet' to former head of Forest Force, seeks reply within 15 days

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 10-03-2023 23:55 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 23:55 IST
U'khand govt issues 'charge sheet' to former head of Forest Force, seeks reply within 15 days
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand government on Friday issued a ''charge sheet'' to former head of Forest Force Rajiv Bhartari in connection with illegal constructions and felling of trees in the Corbett Tiger Reserve during his tenure.

The ''charge sheet'' was issued by Ramesh Kumar Sudhanshu, Principal Secretary of the Forest Department, ''with the consent of the governor'', according to the document.

It accuses Bhartari of misconduct, negligence in performing his administrative responsibilities during his tenure as the head of Forest Force (HoFF), flouting administrative orders and the All India Services (Conduct) Rules.

The principal secretary asked Bhartari to file a written reply within 15 days defending himself or accepting the charges, failing which the investigating officials will conduct a probe against him.

Bhartari was removed from the post of HoFF in November 2021 as part of a major reshuffle in the Forest Department following allegations of large-scale felling of trees and construction in Pakhro and Morghatti forest divisions in the buffer zone of Corbett.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global
4
NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launch

NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023