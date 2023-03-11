Left Menu

Man tries to hit policeman with car after told to lower music volume, arrested

The two head constables then followed the offending vehicle and apprehended driver Nitin Godara, a resident of Dhulsiras village in Dwarka, police said. The offending driver was found to be in an inebriated state and his medical examination was conducted. A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested, police added.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to hit a Delhi Police head constable with a car in an inebriated state on Holi in the Dwarka area after the accused was asked to lower the volume of the music system in the car, officials said on Friday.

Two personnel from Dwarka South police station were patrolling the Sector-10 market area when around 8.30 pm they heard loud music playing in a car, a senior police officer said.

After they asked the car to lower the volume, the car dashed towards head constable Jagdish who managed to avoid being hit by it but in the process received minor injuries, the officer said. The two head constables then followed the offending vehicle and apprehended driver Nitin Godara, a resident of Dhulsiras village in Dwarka, police said. The offending driver was found to be in an inebriated state and his medical examination was conducted. A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested, police added.

