White House's Sullivan and Georgia's President hail dropping of 'foreign agents' bill

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2023 06:40 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 06:40 IST
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan met Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili on Friday and they hailed the dropping of a "foreign agents" bill that had triggered a political crisis in the country, according to a White House statement.

"They welcomed the government's recent decision to withdraw the two draft laws," it said.

Zourabichvili, a pro-European who said she would veto the bill, and Sullivan also discussed the need for Russia to feel "the full economic costs of the sanctions, export controls, and other economic restrictions" over its war in Ukraine.

