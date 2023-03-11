Two killed as motorcycles collided in UP
Two persons were killed and as many seriously injured in a collision between two motorcycles, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place on Friday on the Tulsipur- Balrampur national highway, they said.
Annu Kashyap (28) and his friend Rohit were going to Tulsipur on a motorcycle when another motorcycle coming from opposite direction hit them, police said, adding Kashyap and Pramod Kumar (30), riding another motorcycle, died on the spot.
Rohit and Kumar's mother-in-law, who were riding pillion, were critically injured and admitted to a community health centre in Tulsipur, police said.
Police officer Radha Raman Singh said the dead bodies have been sent for postmortem and further legal action is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
