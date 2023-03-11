Left Menu

Two killed as motorcycles collided in UP

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 11-03-2023 10:21 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 10:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and as many seriously injured in a collision between two motorcycles, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday on the Tulsipur- Balrampur national highway, they said.

Annu Kashyap (28) and his friend Rohit were going to Tulsipur on a motorcycle when another motorcycle coming from opposite direction hit them, police said, adding Kashyap and Pramod Kumar (30), riding another motorcycle, died on the spot.

Rohit and Kumar's mother-in-law, who were riding pillion, were critically injured and admitted to a community health centre in Tulsipur, police said.

Police officer Radha Raman Singh said the dead bodies have been sent for postmortem and further legal action is underway.

