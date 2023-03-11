Left Menu

Guj: Rehab centre inmate murdered, body cremated; eight arrested

PTI | Patan | Updated: 11-03-2023 19:00 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 19:00 IST
Guj: Rehab centre inmate murdered, body cremated; eight arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested 8 persons for allegedly killing an inmate of a private drug rehabilitation centre by beating him and pouring molten plastic on his private parts and then hurriedly cremating the body in Gujarat's Patan town, an official said on Saturday.

Hardik Suthar (25) was murdered on February 17 and the accused, including the centre's manager, burnt the body at a cremation ground the same night by claiming his death to be natural in a phone call to his uncle, said Deputy Superintendent of Police K K Pandya.

The crime came to light after police worked on a tip-off and went through the footage of CCTV cameras installed at the facility – Jayona de-addiction centre – and the locality. Clips from one of the surveillance cameras showed a group of people brutally thrashing Suthar, he said. "We have arrested eight persons in this connection on charges of murder (Indian Penal Code section 302) and destruction of evidence (section 201) among others after an FIR was registered on March 8. Further investigation is underway," Pandya said.

Another official said the centre's manager was upset as Suthar, who had been at the centre for the past six months, was insisting on going back home. "On February 17, Suthar went inside the bathroom and slit his wrist, which agitated manager Sandeep Patel. To teach him a lesson, Patel started thrashing him with a plastic pipe," said R K Amin, inspector of the local crime branch.

A few other inmates from the rehab centre helped Patel tie Suthar's hands and legs and then joined the manager in assaulting Suthar. The group also burnt his private parts using molten plastic, he said.

To destroy evidence, they called Suthar's uncle, who was his guardian, and lied to him that he had died due to low blood pressure and burnt his body late at night at a local crematorium, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Britain's junior doctors prepare to strike over pay, burnout and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Brit...

 Global
3
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
4
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023