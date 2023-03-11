Summer heat: Kerala to set up water kiosks on streets, launch awareness drive

With many parts of Kerala reeling under intense heat, the state government on Saturday announced a series of plans including setting up water kiosks in local bodies and busy commercial streets in anticipation of a heat wave and possible sun stroke.

Cold water, butter milk and oral rehydration solution (ORS) would be kept as per requirement in these water kiosks, known as 'thanneer pandals'' in local parlance, across the state.

The kiosks should be kept open till May, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed in a meeting of State Disaster Management Authority which was attended by heads of various departments and district collectorates here.

District-wise notification should be issued to the general public about the location of such 'thanneer pandals' and public buildings and the space provided by noble people can be used for the same, he said.

Village panchayats, municipalities and corporations would be allotted Rs 2 lakh, 3 lakh and 5 lakh respectively from the Disaster Response Fund in this regard, a CMO statement said.

Various government departments including Disaster Management Authority, Departments of Health, Animal Husbandry, Agriculture, Forest, Fire and Rescue and Local Self Government would carry out a comprehensive awareness drive on heat related issues under the title ''Let's Face This Heat''.

Service of voluntary organisations and civil defence forces would be utilised in the drive which would begin within one week.

In the wake of increasing fire break incidents, the Fire and Rescue personnel have been directed to conduct a 'fire audit' of hot spot areas, waste treatment plants, government offices, hospitals and so on and Rs 10 crore would be sanctioned to buy necessary equipment and chemicals for the same.

Police, with the support of Fire Force personnel, should carry out immediate inspections in firecracker manufacturing and storage units to ensure that mandatory fire safety measures are taken there.

Directions will be given to conduct festivals as per the safety criteria guidelines published by the State Disaster Management Authority.

Directions have also been given to prepare heat action plans for all cities in the state to beat the heat, the CMO statement added.

Besides the CM, the meeting was also attended by Revenue Minister K Rajan, Agriculture Minister P Prasad and other higher officials.

Meanwhile, state DGP Anil Kant gave directions to ensure drinking water to those police officers who work in public places and indulge in traffic duties to avoid dehydration.

Those officers on patrolling and beat duty should inform the concerned authorities about the fire-prone sites in their respective area, a statement here said.

Water should be kept in small containers in police stations and related offices for birds and animals, it added.

