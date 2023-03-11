Maha: Fire breaks out in scrap godown, no report of injuries

A major fire broke out in a scrap godown in Ambernath in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday afternoon, though there was no report of anyone getting injured, an official said.

The fire started in the godown located at Bhendipada at 2:10pm and dousing operations were underway, he added.

Five fire tending engines have been deployed, the official said.

