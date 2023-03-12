Five of family killed as fire breaks out in hut in UP
PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 12-03-2023 14:04 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 13:51 IST
- Country:
- India
A couple and their three children were killed when a fire broke out in their hut in Haramau village early Sunday, police said.
A woman also sustained serious burns in the blaze.
The deceased were identified as Satish (27), a labourer, his wife Kajal (24), their sons Sunny (7), Sandeep (4) and daughter Gudia (2), Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) BBGTS Murthy said.
Preliminary probe suggested that a short circuit caused the fire.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Allu Arjun to headline Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next feature film collaboration
MNS chief Raj Thackeray's close aide Sandeep Deshpande attacked by miscreants in Mumbai
Mumbai: MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande attacked with stump during morning walk; suffers injuries
Mumbai: MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande attacked during morning walk; attempt-to-murder case registered
Sandeep Dixit meets Delhi LG, demands case under section 420 to be registered against CM Kejriwal