PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 12-03-2023 14:04 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 13:51 IST
Five of family killed as fire breaks out in hut in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A couple and their three children were killed when a fire broke out in their hut in Haramau village early Sunday, police said.

A woman also sustained serious burns in the blaze.

The deceased were identified as Satish (27), a labourer, his wife Kajal (24), their sons Sunny (7), Sandeep (4) and daughter Gudia (2), Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) BBGTS Murthy said.

Preliminary probe suggested that a short circuit caused the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

