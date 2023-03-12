Five of family killed as fire breaks out in hut in UP

A couple and their three children were killed when a fire broke out in their hut in Haramau village early Sunday, police said.

A woman also sustained serious burns in the blaze.

The deceased were identified as Satish (27), a labourer, his wife Kajal (24), their sons Sunny (7), Sandeep (4) and daughter Gudia (2), Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) BBGTS Murthy said.

Preliminary probe suggested that a short circuit caused the fire.

