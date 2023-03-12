Left Menu

UK races to minimise damage from Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Friday's dramatic failure of the U.S. parent bank, which focuses on tech startups, was the biggest since the 2008 financial crisis. Talks were held over the weekend involving Hunt, Sunak and Bailey to discuss the issues faced by British tech companies affected by the collapse, the British Treasury said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-03-2023 14:17 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 14:09 IST
UK races to minimise damage from Silicon Valley Bank collapse
Jeremy Hunt Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Sunday he was working with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey to "avoid or minimise damage" resulting from the chaos engulfing the UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank.

"We will bring forward immediate plans to ensure the short-term operational and cashflow needs of Silicon Valley Bank UK customers are able to be met," Hunt said. Friday's dramatic failure of the U.S. parent bank, which focuses on tech startups, was the biggest since the 2008 financial crisis.

Talks were held over the weekend involving Hunt, Sunak and Bailey to discuss the issues faced by British tech companies affected by the collapse, the British Treasury said. Hunt said the British government was treating the issue as a "high priority" and said that, given the importance of the bank to its customers, its failure could have a significant impact on some companies.

More than 250 UK tech firm chief executives signed a letter addressed to Hunt on Saturday calling for government intervention, a copy seen by Reuters shows. Under insolvency proceedings for banks in Britain, some depositors are eligible for up to 85,000 pounds ($102,000) of compensation for cash held at lenders, or 170,000 pounds for joint accounts.

Hunt reiterated comments by the BoE that overall Silicon Valley Bank has a limited presence in Britain and does not perform functions critical to the financial system. The BoE said on Friday that it was seeking a court order to place SVB UK into an insolvency procedure. ($1 = 0.8314 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023