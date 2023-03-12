Left Menu

Five of family killed as fire breaks out in hut in UP

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 12-03-2023 14:22 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 14:19 IST
Five of family killed as fire breaks out in hut in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A couple and their three children were killed when a fire broke out in their hut in Haramau village here early Sunday, police said.

A woman also sustained serious burns in the blaze.

Preliminary probe suggested that a short circuit caused the fire that broke out when the family was sleeping.

The deceased were identified as Satish (27), a labourer, his wife Kajal (24), their sons Sunny (7), Sandeep (4) and daughter Gudia (2), Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) BBGTS Murthy said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the incident and directed district officials to ensure the injured gets proper treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

