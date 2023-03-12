Left Menu

UP Police announces reward for information on Atiq Ahmed's wife

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 12-03-2023 15:31 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 15:17 IST
UP Police announces reward for information on Atiq Ahmed's wife
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Police has announced a Rs 25,000 reward on information leading to the arrest of Shaista Parveen, the wife of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed who is an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

A reward of Rs 25,000 was announced on Friday on Shaista Parveen, who is currently absconding, Dhumanganj police station SHO Rajesh Kumar Maurya said.

An FIR was registered at Dhumanganj police station on the basis of a complaint by Umesh Pal's wife after he and his two security personnel were shot dead on February 24.

Ahmed, currently lodged in a Gujarat prison, is the main accused in the 2005 murder of BSP legislator Raju Pal. Atiq, his brother Ashraf and wife Shaista Parveen were booked in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the Raju Pal murder case.

Earlier, a reward of Rs 2,50,000 was announced for information of the whereabouts of five shooters, including Ahmed's son Asad, involved in the murder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023