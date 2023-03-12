Left Menu

VA Tech WABAG's MRPL desalination plant honoured

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-03-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 19:43 IST
VA Tech WABAG's MRPL desalination plant honoured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The sea water reverse osmosis plant built by water treatment player VA Tech WABAG for Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd has bagged the 'Desalination Project of the Year' award recently, the city-headquartered company said.

The state-of-the-art plant built by VA Tech WABAG Ltd is located on the banks of Arabian Sea in Mangaluru and it has been a reliable and sustainable source of water, ensuring uninterrupted operation of the refinery.

''The supply of treated water directly translates to significant savings in cost of procuring freshwater while ensuring industrial water security,'' VA Tech WABAG said in a statement on Sunday.

VA Tech WABAG has constructed around 50 plants in 17 countries across the globe. Currently, the plants are desalinating seawater every day to supplement the freshwater sources thereby boosting water security to industries as well as municipalities in the coastal regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

Meta plans new layoffs that could match last year's in scope

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023