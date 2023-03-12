Left Menu

Four of family among five killed in accident in UP's Sultanpur

Five people, including four members of a family, were killed when their car rammed into a stationary truck on the Purvanchal Expressway in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.The victims were travelling to Bihars Sasaram from Delhi for the last rites of one of the victims son when the accident occurred at the 183-km milestone, they said.District Magistrate Jasjeet Kaur said the victims have been identified as Sahil Khan 19, Saina Khatoon 37, Jamila 33 and Rukhsar 31.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 12-03-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 19:56 IST
Five people, including four members of a family, were killed when their car rammed into a stationary truck on the Purvanchal Expressway in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday.

The victims were travelling to Bihar's Sasaram from Delhi for the last rites of one of the victim's son when the accident occurred at the 183-km milestone, they said.

District Magistrate Jasjeet Kaur said the victims have been identified as Sahil Khan (19), Saina Khatoon (37), Jamila (33) and Rukhsar (31). Their driver Shahrukh (25) was also killed. The accident took place around 11.45 am, she said.

The family had gone to AIIMS for the treatment of Rukhsar's three-and-a-half-year-old son. After the child's death, the family was returning to its native place, the police said.

Akhandnagar Inspector Santosh Singh said the family was taking the child's body in their car when it met with the accident.

Another car with other members of the family was following them, he said.

The victims' bodies were sent for post-mortem, the police said.

