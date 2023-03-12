Islamic State claims responsibility for Afghanistan blast

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a Saturday attack in Afghanistan's Balkh province, the group's telegram account said on Sunday.

The blast at a cultural centre during an event for journalists in northern Afghanistan killed at least one person and wounded eight, according to authorities and journalists.

The incident came a few days after the province's governor died in an explosion also claimed by Islamic State.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)