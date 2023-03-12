Left Menu

Islamic State claims responsibility for Afghanistan blast

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 20:47 IST
The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a Saturday attack in Afghanistan's Balkh province, the group's telegram account said on Sunday.

The blast at a cultural centre during an event for journalists in northern Afghanistan killed at least one person and wounded eight, according to authorities and journalists.

The incident came a few days after the province's governor died in an explosion also claimed by Islamic State.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

