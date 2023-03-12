Islamic State claims responsibility for Afghanistan blast
Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2023 20:47 IST
The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a Saturday attack in Afghanistan's Balkh province, the group's telegram account said on Sunday.
The blast at a cultural centre during an event for journalists in northern Afghanistan killed at least one person and wounded eight, according to authorities and journalists.
The incident came a few days after the province's governor died in an explosion also claimed by Islamic State.
