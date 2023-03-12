AIADMK top leader Palaniswami's name figures in FIR over ruckus

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's (EPS) name has been included in an FIR registered over an incident in which a man was beaten up by party workers after he shouted slogans against EPS, police said on Sunday.

When Palaniswami was travelling in an airport bus to reach the exit area after arriving here from Chennai on March 11, a man who was also inside that vehicle, raised slogans against the former Chief Minister and filmed it on his smart phone for a live video broadcast on Facebook.

The man, Rajeswaran, shouted slogans slamming Palaniswami for betraying 'Chinnamma.' VK Sasikala, confidante of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is addressed as Chinnamma by her loyalists. A police officer who was escorting EPS tried to turn off the phone and Palaniswami was standing calmly without reacting.

When the top opposition leader alighted from the bus, the man who shouted slogans against EPS was 'roughed up' by AIADMK workers. In this connection, AIADMK workers and Rajeswaran submitted petitions to police seeking action. A police officer said FIR copies have been provided to both sides and EPS name 'figures' in it.

Former Minister and senior AIADMK leader Sellur Raju, in a press meet, hit out at the DMK regime for adding Palaniswami's name in the FIR and dismissed it as a 'false case.' This 'injustice' has outraged the party workers, he said and demanded that the police delete the Leader of Opposition's name from the FIR.

The government must have apologised for the incident, but the police added the former CM's name in the FIR due to political vendetta. ''This shows the extent of vendetta,'' Raju said. A massive protest would be staged on Monday here to condemn the government for foisting the case. Senior leaders including RB Udhayakumar were present.

