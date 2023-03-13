N.Korea fired missile from submarine on Sunday morning, South Korea says
Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 02:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 02:44 IST
North Korea fired a missile from a submarine on Sunday morning, South Korea's military said on Monday morning, one day after the firing.
The country's Joint Chiefs of Staff also said that South Korean and U.S. intelligence agencies were analyzing the specifics of the firing of the missile.
