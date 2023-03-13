Left Menu

N.Korea fired missile from submarine on Sunday morning, South Korea says

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 02:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 02:44 IST
N.Korea fired missile from submarine on Sunday morning, South Korea says

North Korea fired a missile from a submarine on Sunday morning, South Korea's military said on Monday morning, one day after the firing.

The country's Joint Chiefs of Staff also said that South Korean and U.S. intelligence agencies were analyzing the specifics of the firing of the missile.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

