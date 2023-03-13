Biden says will address banking crisis on Monday morning
Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 05:37 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 05:37 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday he would address the banking crisis Monday morning, as the federal government announced actions to shore up deposits and stem any broader financial fallout from the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank .
Asked by reporters when he would address the banking crisis, Biden said "tomorrow morning."
