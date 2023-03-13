Left Menu

Uproar in Lok Sabha over Rahul's remarks on democracy, House adjourned till 2 PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2023 11:43 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 11:42 IST
Uproar in Lok Sabha over Rahul's remarks on democracy, House adjourned till 2 PM
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks, with the government demanding his apology.

As soon the second part of the Budget session of the House started, Defence Minister and Deputy Leader of the Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh stood up, and said Gandhi has tried to “defame” India in London through his remarks on Indian democracy.

This House should condemn his remarks and he should tender an apology, Singh demanded.

Singh alleged that Gandhi sought foreign intervention in the internal affairs of the country, which should be condemned unequivocally.

The defence minister's demand was supported by ruling alliance members.

A similar statement was also made by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who asked where was democracy when fundamental rights were ''trampled” (during Emergency) and where was democracy when an ordinance, duly approved by the Union Cabinet, was torn (by Rahul Gandhi during the UPA government).

Speaker Om Birla said democracy in India is strong and getting stronger.

As Congress members protested strongly, the speaker adjourned the House till 2 pm. Gandhi had recently alleged in London that the structures of Indian democracy are under “brutal attack” and there is a full-scale assault on the institutions of the country.

