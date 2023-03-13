Iran has pardoned 22,000 arrested during protests - Judiciary chief to IRNA

22,000 people arrested during protests have been pardoned, Iran's judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on Monday according to the official IRNA news agency.

He did not specify over what period the pardons were granted.

Anti-government protests have roiled Iran since September, leading to widespread arrests. Iran's supreme leader announced the first pardons in February

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)